Center for Galapagos Studies researchers receive $1.2m NSF grant

Carolina researchers Alan Jones and Corbin Jones recently received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to conduct research over four years to better understand the genetic characteristics of grasses across Ecuador — including the Galapagos — and how the genes within these grasses allow them to respond to changing light environments. A better understanding of how plants, especially grasses, respond to light can assist in developing shade tolerant crops. This work began with a seed grant from the UNC Center for Galapagos Studies and is in collaboration with the center’s colleagues, professors Maria de Lourdes Torres and Hugo Valdebenito at Universidad San Francisco de Quito. Part of the project was and will be conducted at the Galapagos Science Center.

Read more about the research project.