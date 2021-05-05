Creating water equity across the globe

Every week. the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health asks students, faculty members and alumni how they came to public health — and how they’ve pivoted in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Gary White is an alumnus and the co-founder and CEO of Water.org and WaterEquity.

What’s your role in public health?

I am the co-founder and CEO of Water.org and WaterEquity, and I lead these organizations to create and execute market-driven solutions to the global water crisis. Water.org is a nonprofit organization that harnesses philanthropy to empower people in the developing world to gain access to safe water and sanitation. WaterEquity is an investment manager dedicated to ending the global water crisis, with an exclusive focus on raising and deploying capital to water and sanitation enterprises throughout the developing world. Water.org is the result of a merger between WaterPartners, which I founded in 1990, and H2O Africa, which was co-founded by actor Matt Damon.

