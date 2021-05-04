Annual celebration of graduate student achievements

Carolina graduate and professional students were honored by the UNC Graduate School for their achievements in research, community service, teaching and leadership during the unprecedented 2020-2021 academic year.

“UNC-Chapel Hill is known for its excellence, powered by its mission of exemplary research, teaching and service. Carolina’s graduate and professional students play a critical role in fulfilling these missions. Our students become scholars who will continue to propel their disciplines forward. They inspire others through their dedication to public service and to our state. And, they shape undergraduate careers through with their enthusiasm and compassion in the classroom,” says Suzanne E. Barbour, dean of The Graduate School.

Read about all the individual awards, fellowships and distinctions Carolina graduate students won in the last year.