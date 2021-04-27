We’re still here: Keeping Carolina connected

When the University went to remote instruction in March 2020 because of COVID-19, many employees began working from home. But not all jobs can be done at home or over Zoom. In “We’re Still Here,” The Well catches up with employees who worked on campus all along. Follow the series, including previous installments, Keeping Carolina healthy, Keeping Carolina safe, Keeping Carolina clean and Keeping Carolina beautiful.

For the last 25 years, the Information Technology Services operations center team of 11 has never missed a shift — even during the global coronavirus pandemic. When the University transitioned to remote learning in March of last year and many employees began working from home, the ITS team continued to staff the center on Manning Drive 24/7 — while following physical distancing guidelines and wearing personal protective equipment.

The operations center monitors campus data and equipment performance, sends out Alert Carolina communications and assesses data threats. If a server goes out on campus or a virtual private network stops connecting remote workers, the team at the operations center is the first to know.

Operations Center Manager Neil McKeeman is one of many ITS workers who never went home during the pandemic and kept the University’s remote faculty and staff connected to campus for the last year.

Keeping faculty and staff connected

The ITS operations center sits beside the Manning data center, the largest of three such centers on campus, which houses almost 11,000 square feet of servers and communication equipment — the home to much of the University’s daily data use and storage.

With so many faculty and staff members working remotely, the demand for video conferencing and VPN-based network connections increased literally overnight last March. This put unprecedented stress on the system, which required close monitoring from the team. The monitoring systems are automated but only register noticeable changes, and only human eyes can recognize patterns and the cause and effect of problems. The operations center team provides human insight and reasoning.

Since the start of the pandemic, the team also helped prevent other ITS workers from risking exposure on campus by fixing and installing equipment in the Manning data center.

Besides keeping the University’s data systems and servers in good condition, the operations center team is careful to keep its small but essential crew healthy.

“We minimize our contact with each other by staggering our shifts and wearing PPE,” McKeeman says. “Everyone on the team only comes into contact with their consistent shift partner, and we do health checks every day before we come into work.”

Keeping campus safe

McKeeman describes one of his team’s most important roles as being the conduit through which Alert Carolina messages are sent to the campus community.

Once the operations center is notified by UNC Police or University Communications that an Alert Carolina message has been created, the team works to send the alert accurately and in a timely manner.

There is a deceptively bright and colorful row of five buttons in the operations center whose use is serious and paramount to the University’s emergency plans: Pushing a button automatically sends a pre-written Alert Carolina message to campus. McKeeman says they only use them for extreme circumstances, when sending the message quickly is most important — for instance, an active shooter situation, fire or tornado.

“We have to balance timeliness and accuracy in high-stakes situations, which is another reason it’s imperative for us to be on campus for our work,” says McKeeman. “There are always at least two staff members actively managing the operations center in case of emergency.”

Keeping hardware online

Out in the field, ITS communication technology and computer repair teams replace, repair and move the hardware that keeps the University’s data center and internet up and running.

Chad Ray, the transport operations manager of the communication technology team, says his team worked on large-scale projects that would have been obtrusive on campus at any other time, but were easy given how few people remained on campus in 2020.

The communication technology team worked on moving UNC Hospitals’ fiber optic cables out of the way of the UNC Hospitals Generator Plant Project, then reconnecting them safely away from the construction zone. Carolina also installed its largest fiber optic cable network to date in the UNC School of Medicine: 432 strands, which had to be individually connected.

“Both those projects required shutting down lanes of traffic and entire sections of buildings, but the empty campus made those detours easy to implement and helped keep us and anyone we might have normally come into contact with safe,” says Ray.

Keeping their work invisible

The network and wireless deployment team also works in the field fixing and replacing equipment, including network switches that remotely connect different devices on the same network to include the campus wireless. They maintain more than 2,800 network switches, 1,100 networked uninterruptible power supplies and 10,000 access points across campus.

Network analyst Len Needham says that while his team’s work is critical, if they do their job correctly it should be like a ghost visited: No one sees them working, and you have no idea they’ve been there. Those tables flipped on them when the pandemic began, and campus emptied.

“The campus was like a ghost town — we rarely saw anyone besides our department,” says Needham. “And it was as if ghosts were submitting tickets [work requests], too, because it was usually someone who was working from home. So when we went to the building to work, it would be completely empty.”

The network and wireless deployment team’s work is often preventative: replacing old switches and internet access ports with updated versions before they fail. Pre-pandemic, they usually started their work before 5 a.m., beating even the earliest risers to campus. Throughout the pandemic, the team has had more freedom to work during normal business hours since so few faculty, staff and students are using academic buildings. But, they still do work that would affect VPN connections and remote access before 6 a.m. to keep up their reputation of being inconspicuous.

“This team has been dedicated throughout the pandemic and hasn’t shied away from any project or request in the last year — no matter what’s happening in the world, ITS still maintains the same level of service and excellence,” says Needham.