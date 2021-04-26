South African beverage tax reduces sales of sweetened beverages

A new study shows that South Africa’s 2018 tax on sugary beverages led to a reduction in purchases of the beverages, which could mean purchasers are consuming less excess sugar and calories.

Shu Wen Ng, associate professor and Distinguished Scholar in Public Health Nutrition at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, is a lead author of “Changes in beverage purchases following the announcement and implementation of South Africa’s Health Promotion Levy: an observational study,” which was published April 8 in The Lancet Planetary Health. Barry Popkin, W. R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor at Gillings, is a co-author on the paper, which was published in collaboration with partners at the University of Witwatersrand, London School of Economics and the University of the Western Cape.

South Africa faces an increasing burden of noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancers — diseases that research shows can be linked to increased consumption of sugar, particularly from beverages. Other countries, such as Mexico, have used policies such as taxation to successfully curb consumption of sugary beverages.

