How do journalists rebuild trust?

“We all recognize that we’re facing a crisis in our information environment, which in turn is an emergency for our democracy,” said Nancy Gibbs, director of the Shorenstein Center at Harvard University, as she kicked off the Knight Foundation panel discussion “Rebuilding Trust in America: The Challenge for Journalists” on March 16.

The topic — the growing debate over the traditional journalistic value of objectivity — evolved from a conversation at a meeting of the deans of the journalism schools participating in the Carnegie-Knight Initiative on the Future of Journalism Education.

Also attending the virtual event were student journalists from the Carnegie-Knight schools — including UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media senior Ruth Samuel ’21. The students asked panelists questions about what has driven the decline of trust in news and how they approach challenges of fairness, identity and advocacy in their work.

Read more about the panel.