Carolina graduate programs ranked among best in national rankings

Numerous University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate programs received high rankings once again — more than 30 were among the top 10 overall or among public universities in their respective categories — as part of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Schools” list.

The Gillings School of Global Public Health ranked second out of 188 schools and programs of public health in the United States, also maintaining its position as the top public school of public health. The School of Information and Library Science tied for second in the nation; it also ranked first for health librarianship and in the top nine for all other specialties. The School of Nursing tied for sixth in the nation overall and first among publics for its master’s program.

The UNC School of Law ranked 24th among the nation’s law schools, jumping a notable 21 places since 2019, making it to eighth place for public law schools.

“Our graduate and professional schools’ impressive rankings are a testament to the hard work and commitment that Carolina’s students, faculty and staff have to our mission of teaching, research and service to our state, nation and world,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “In the middle of a difficult year, our graduate schools have risen in unprecedented ways to face the grand challenges of our time. Our rankings reflect the excellence that Carolina is known for, and for the impact we have on North Carolina and the world.”

Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medical schools and programs around the country based on expert opinions regarding program excellence and statistical indicators measuring the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.

Periodically, the publication also ranks other disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities, health and other areas based on academic experts’ ratings.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 “Best Graduate Schools” list includes academic reputation rankings for public affairs; public health; and library and information studies schools; and graduate as well as Ph.D. programs in economics, English, history, sociology, political science, criminology and criminal justice.

Additional UNC-Chapel Hill rankings and specialty listings follow. The comprehensive list of all “Best Graduate Schools” rankings and data can be found on the U.S. News & World Report website.

Gillings School of Global Public Health

Health Doctoral Programs, Public Health, second

UNC School of Information and Library Science

Library and Information Studies Programs, tied for second

Specialty areas

Health Librarianship, first

Digital Librarianship, tied for second

Archives and Preservation, third

Services for Children and Youth, tied for fifth

Information Systems, seventh

School Library Media, tied for ninth

UNC School of Medicine

Overall

Primary Care, third

Research, 24th

Specialty areas

Family Medicine, third

Obstetrics & Gynecology, 13th

Pediatrics, tied for 19th

Psychiatry, tied for 17th

Internal Medicine, 26th

Additional rankings

Percent of 2012-2014 graduates practicing direct patient care in rural areas, 62nd

Percent of 2012-2014 graduates practicing in primary care specialties, tied for 67th

Percent of 2012-2014 graduates practicing direct patient care in health professional shortage areas, 70th

UNC School of Nursing

Overall

Nursing Schools, Master’s Programs, tied for sixth

Nursing Schools — DNP Programs, 11th

Specialty areas

Nursing Master’s, Administration/Management — Master’s, tied for sixth

Nursing Master’s, Nurse Practitioner: Adult Gerontology Primary Care — Master’s, tied for 10th

Nursing Master’s, Nurse Practitioner: Family — Master’s, seventh

Nursing Master’s, Nurse Practitioner: Psychiatric/Mental Health — Master’s, fourth

Nursing DNP, Administration/Management — DNP, tied for eighth

Nursing DNP, Nurse Practitioner: Family — DNP, tied for fourth

Nursing DNP, Nurse Practitioner: Psychiatric/Mental Health — DNP, tied for third

College of Arts & Sciences

Sociology

Social Sciences and Humanities Doctoral Programs — Sociology, tied for seventh

Specialty areas

Sociology of Population, sixth

Social Stratification, 12th

History

Social Sciences and Humanities Doctoral Programs — History, tied for 11th

Specialty areas

Modern U.S. History, tied for seventh

U.S. Colonial History, tied for eighth

Women’s History, tied for ninth

African American History, tied for 10th

Latin American History, tied for 10th

European History, tied for 12th

Political Science

Social Sciences and Humanities Doctoral Programs — Political Science, tied for 12th

Specialty areas

American Politics, tied for 11th

Comparative Politics, 15th

Political Methodology, tied for 18th

International Politics, tied for 24th

Public Affairs

Overall, tied for 19th

Specialty areas

Local Government Management, second

Public Management and Leadership, tied for 13th

Environmental Policy and Management, tied for 14th

Public Policy Analysis, tied for 26th

Public Finance and Budgeting, tied for 27th

As part of the public affairs category, U.S. News ranked Carolina programs and specialty areas based in the School of Government and the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of public policy.

English

Social Sciences and Humanities Doctoral Programs — English, tied for 20th

Specialty areas

American Literature After 1865, tied for 13th

Economics

Social Sciences and Humanities Doctoral Programs — Economics, overall, tied for 36th

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School

Overall, 20th

Specialty areas

Accounting, ninth

Real Estate, tied for 10th

Marketing, tied for 14th

Executive MBA, 14th

Entrepreneurship, tied for 21st

General Management, 23rd

International Business, tied for 26th

Finance, tied for 32nd

UNC School of Law

Overall, 24th

Specialty areas

Legal Writing, tied for ninth

Contracts/Commercial Law, tied for 18th

Criminal Law, tied for 18th

Constitutional Law, tied for 20th

Tax Law, tied for 25th

Business/Corporate Law, tied for 28th

Environmental Law, tied for 37th

Health Care Law, tied for 37th

Clinical Training, tied for 50th

Intellectual Property Law, tied for 52nd

International Law, tied for 58th

Dispute Resolution, tied for 77th

Trial Advocacy, tied for 90th

UNC School of Education

Overall, 25th

Specialty areas

Special Education, tied for 13th

Educational Psychology, tied for 14th

Student Counseling, tied for 15th

Secondary Teacher Education, tied for 18th

Elementary Teacher Education, 19th

Education Policy, tied for 22nd

Educational Administration, tied for 22nd

Curriculum and Instruction, tied for 25th

Engineering

Overall, tied for 75th

Specialty areas

Biomedical Engineering/Bioengineering (this is a joint department with N.C. State University), tied for 33rd

Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering, tied for 22nd

Additional methodology information:

The rankings data for business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing schools and programs is comprised from statistical surveys of more than 2,125 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 23,000 academics and professionals conducted in fall 2020 and early 2021.

For this year’s “Best Graduate Schools” edition, U.S. News worked with the Robert Graham Center, a division of the American Academy of Family Physicians, on four new rankings for medical schools regarding graduate practice and diversity rankings.