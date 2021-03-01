Remembering Joan Gillings

Joan Gillings passed away on Feb. 18 at home in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, surrounded by her family. Her name and her spirit will live on in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

The $50 million gift that Gillings and her former husband, Dennis, pledged to the UNC School of Public Health in February 2007 was transformative.

Born in Philadelphia, the daughter of a clothing model and the president of Whitman Chocolate Co., Gillings, née Heckler, was reared in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She moved to Chapel Hill in the early 1970s with her two young sons and joined the staff of the University’s department of biostatistics from 1974 to 1976.

She also became deeply committed to North Carolina, evolving over the years into a remarkable philanthropist with a special dedication to UNC-Chapel Hill.

