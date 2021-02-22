MEITE internships expand students’ horizons

After teaching for four years, Alexandra Lewis wanted to deepen her impact on students’ lives. After working as a teacher overseas and in a small school in Durham, Michael Berro was driven to learn how to scale up educational innovations to help more young people.

They found their way to the UNC School of Education’s Master of Arts in Educational Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (MEITE) program where each works in an industry internship to gain experience and put to work lessons learned in the classroom.

Throughout the UNC School of Education, academic programs use internships to expose students to “real-world” problems, giving them opportunities to put into practice skills and knowledge gained through their coursework.

