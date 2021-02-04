The Commons Festival returns virtually

The Commons Festival at Carolina Performing Arts is back in digital form. The Commons is an initiative devoted to supporting artists by fostering local creative community and discourse in and around the Triangle.

Join Carolina Performing Arts for streaming performances by the four Commons artists-in-residence, as well as the “Shop Talk” series — small-format roundtable events bringing together current, emerging and aspiring arts professionals to talk about areas of the performing arts field. The festival will be presented over four weekends, from Jan. 29 through Feb. 20, 2021. Also back this year is CPA’s partnership with INDY Week for the “Commons Crit,” an online space where selected writers Howard Craft and Kyesha Jennings publish pieces on the artists and their work.

Check out the full festival lineup.