A testing how-to

University faculty and staff worked tirelessly to build a state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing program. As you prepare to visit one of the program’s testing centers, please read through these instructions and background information that will help your test go as smoothly as possible.

Get ready to test with HallPass

HallPass is a web-based application designed to allow students, faculty and staff to self-administer COVID-19 tests weekly and receive the results via a text.

Because the application is web-based, you don’t need to download anything to your mobile device. Instead, go to hallpass.unc.edu in the browser of your choice and log in with your ONYEN credentials.

Registration requires basic personal information, including mobile number, name, demographics and local address. After registration, HallPass will notify you with a recommended number of times per week for COVID-19 testing, based on your risk level, either once or twice per week.

Through HallPass, you will reserve a one-hour block of time at one of Carolina’s three testing centers. The app’s testing center section lists the addresses and photos of locations to help you find the right center.

The three testing sites are:

CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio , 123 W Franklin Street . (Parking is available in the Granville Towers West Parking Lot.)

Frank Porter Graham Student Union gallery space, Davis Library side . (Parking is available in the Undergraduate Library Parking Lot . )

UNC Rams Head Recreation Center, multi-purpose room, closest to the dining hall , 3 40 Ridge Road . (Parking is available in the Rams Head Parking Deck. Validate your parking ticket at the testing site, then give the validated ticket to parking attendant upon exiting.)

Students can access their daily course schedule in HallPass to help them find the best time for a test. Students are encouraged to use the reservation system on HallPass to secure a testing appointment window. If your preferred time and location are busy, check out one of the other two locations or try another time of day.

Next, head on over to a testing site at your appointed time!

Takin g a test

As you prepare to enter a testing center, open the HallPass app. Workers will direct you to a table at which you will self-administer an anterior nares PCR-based test, which involves you gently swirling swabs inside the front of both nostrils.

Use your phone’s camera to scan the barcode on your test kit so that it matches with your HallPass account. If your phone malfunctions or is unable to scan the barcode, enter the barcode number manually into HallPass.

Follow directions to complete the swabs, then seal the swabs in a test tube and submit the tube for collection. Then, follow the signs to exit.

If all is working smoothly, you’re in and out in minutes. If not, please be patient. 😊

Workers at each center will place completed test samples in coolers every two hours for transport to the laboratory at the Genome Sciences Building. In less than 48 hours, HallPass will text you to log in and view results.

If the result is positive, Campus Health will use the contact information in HallPass to inform you of next steps. You can then view the date and results of all past tests throughout the semester in the application.