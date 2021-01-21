Solving a campus mushroom mystery

The Carolina campus might be a surprising place to find a fungus never before documented from North Carolina, but recently a Carolina biology major did just that.

In mid-December Corbin Bryan was coming to campus to drop off some fungi he had collected over the autumn and noted scores of red-capped fungi fruiting abundantly in the mulched beds adjacent to Coker Hall. He plucked a few and brought them to the fungal lab to share with fellow Carolina undergrad Dan Meyers and with Herbarium Associate Henry “Van” Cotter. Together they came up with a tentative identification of Leratiomyces ceres (“Chip Cherry” or “Redlead Roundhead”), a potential new species of mushroom for North Carolina.

As several other mushroom species resemble L. ceres, the fungal team carried out several chemical and microscopic diagnostic tests before they could be sure of its identity. One step was to mount the spores on a glass slide and view them with a microscope under 1000x magnification. The mushroom’s elliptical, thick-walled spores and other microscopic features supported the team’s identification.

Next, they exposed the mushroom’s cap to a solution containing lye (potassium hydroxide, or KOH) to see if the mushroom changed color. Color changes under KOH are often important to distinguish among closely related species. KOH caused the mushroom’s cap to change from red to a deep gray-purple color, consistent with L. ceres. Another diagnostic step was to make a spore print, by placing the mushroom cap gill-side-down on a sheet of paper, covering the cap on the paper with a bowl so it is not disturbed by air currents, then waiting overnight or a few days until the spores have dropped onto the paper. The mushroom’s spores were dark purple-brown — more support for the team’s identification as L. ceres.

The fungal collection of the herbarium in Chapel Hill, along with 133 other herbaria around the world, is available online for researchers or interested amateurs via mycoportal.org. Checking this database revealed no specimens of L. ceres from North Carolina in our collection or in any of the other herbaria. While Cotter was searching mycoportal, Bryan and Myers checked iNaturalist, a citizen-science website, and found 11 previous reports of L. ceres from North Carolina. However, most (perhaps all) of the iNaturalist sightings were misidentified and are various other mushroom species. Moreover, none of the iNaturalist reports were supported with vouchered specimens in an herbarium, so Corbin’s collection is the first verifiable report of the Chip Cherry fungus from The Old North State.

How long has L. ceres been present in the beds around Coker Hall? We don’t know! Bryan noted it on Dec. 16, 2020, but perhaps it has been there in previous years. William Chambers Coker (1872-1953), for whom Coker Hall and Coker Arboretum are named, was an eminent mycologist and prolific collector of fungi in and around Chapel Hill, and if L. ceres had been common in the area he certainly would have collected it.

How was the Chip Cherry mushroom introduced into North Carolina? Again, we don’t know! The fungus was first described from Melbourne Australia in 1888 under the name “Agaricus (Psilocybe) ceres.” Since then it has been a globe trotter, first showing up on the west coast of North America probably after 1951, in Europe during the 1950s and in North Carolina circa 2020.

As its common name implies, Chip Cherry is usually found in wood chips or mulch. So where does the mulch in the beds around Coker Hall come from? We did not know, but in this case, we knew whom to ask.

Herbarium Curator Carol Ann McCormick called in University Forest Manager Tom Bythell, and he in turn called upon his colleague, Dwayne McLaurin, who makes the mulch for campus plantings. Within minutes of calling the Grounds Department, Bythell and McLaurin arrived to tell us more than we ever dreamed was possible to know about the mulch in the two areas around Coker Hall.

First — and most important for the question of how the fungus got to Coker Hall — all the mulch is locally sourced. All the trees and brush from University properties are collected and brought to a central mulching site at Carolina North. McLaurin examined the mulch around Coker Hall and found pieces of Tulip Poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera) as well as Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana), but said without doubt other tree and shrub wood is in the mix as well.

When had the mulch been applied? The area with the most prolific growth of L. ceres on the south side of Coker Hall was likely mulched around graduation — or, as McLaurin corrected himself, “what should have been graduation time at Carolina, May or maybe early June,” and the mulch was rather coarse, having been ground up only once. The mulch on the west side of Coker Hall was of finer texture having been ground up twice and had been applied at least two years ago, perhaps longer. Bythell and McLaurin encouraged Cotter and Myers to join them on a “field trip” to the Carolina North facility to see if L. ceres could be found in the Mother Mulch Pile. Alas, no L. ceres at Carolina North, but Bythell and McLaurin promised to keep an eye out for any bright red mushrooms in mulch around campus and to notify the herbarium.

Coker would be pleased that Carolina undergraduates are still making great mycological discoveries on the campus he knew and loved. Thanks to Cotter, students and North Carolina Botanical Garden members interested in mycology have an able and enthusiastic mentor.

