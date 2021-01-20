At 4:23 p.m. on Jan. 13, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time.

At 5:30 p.m. that day, in the webinar “Attack on the Capitol,” two constitutional law experts shared their knowledge and insights on this historic vote and the other extraordinary events of the previous week.

In the discussion, sponsored by the nonpartisan UNC Institute of Politics, Carolina law professor Michael J. Gerhardt and former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Robert F. “Bob” Orr covered a wide range of post-election topics, from the angry mob’s attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 to presidential pardons. The institute’s speaker series director Catherine Sugg, a Kenan Scholar majoring in peace, war and defense, hosted the event.

Gerhardt and Orr both welcomed the opportunity to discuss the divisive events following the 2020 presidential election.

“When you feel the impulse to turn away and not deal with intense conflict, that’s exactly the moment that you shouldn’t turn your head away,” Gerhardt said. “It takes a lot of courage to stare into the abyss.”

Different parties, same law

Gerhardt, a registered Democrat, is the Burton Craige Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence and author of seven books. His teaching and research focus on constitutional conflicts between presidents and Congress, and he was one of four constitutional scholars called by the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment.

Orr is a registered Republican who publicly endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020. He retired from the North Carolina Supreme Court in July 2004 and led the North Carolina Institute for Constitutional Law for seven years before returning to private practice.

Gerhardt and Orr agreed on the legal issues discussed:

Biden was legally elected President of the United States;

Trump’s legal team presented no evidence of election fraud in any of its post-election lawsuits;

Vice President Mike Pence had no legal authority to overturn the Electoral College vote;

the Senate has the right to hold an impeachment trial even after Trump is no longer president and can impose the disqualification sanction, which bars Trump from serving in the federal government again;

if Trump pardons himself, it probably won’t hold up in court; and

being banned by social media outlets, losing a book contract and even getting fired from a job are not violations of a person’s First Amendment rights when they are the actions of private companies and not the government.

Then and now

Both experts drew parallels and contrasts between recent and historical events. Gerhardt compared this year’s divisive process for certifying the Electoral College votes with what happened after the 2000 presidential election.

Democrat Al Gore had more popular votes than his opponent, Republican George W. Bush, and challenged the vote count in Florida because of several irregularities. But when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Bush’s favor, giving him the win in Florida and in the Electoral College by one vote, Gore conceded and accepted the results.

Later, when Congress certified the Electoral College votes for the 2000 election, “the person presiding over the vote count in the Senate was Vice President Al Gore,” Gerhardt said. “And at the time he presided, he said, ‘The votes are in and Bush wins.’ And that was the end of it.”

“Certainty and finality in elections is critical to the democratic process,” Orr said. “We can’t still be litigating Bush v. Gore long after the fact.”

Orr compared the current probe into Trump’s role in the incitement of the violent mob on Jan. 6 with what Congress had to do in the Watergate investigation of President Richard Nixon in the 1970s.

“In Watergate, you had a group of guys break into the Democratic National Committee, but it was the monetary ties, the organizational ties, that led back to the Nixon campaign, that led to Nixon,” Orr said. Likewise, the current investigation will have to establish a link between the insurrectionists and Trump. “There needs to be a really comprehensive, nonpartisan federal investigation to see how broad this conspiracy was.”

‘Nobody is above the law’

Nixon’s successor, President Gerald Ford, pre-emptively pardoned Nixon for any crimes related to Watergate. Trump has floated the idea of pre-emptively pardoning himself. “He’ll do anything, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he tried to pardon himself,” Orr said of Trump. “If he tried to hide behind a self-pardon, it wouldn’t be the shield he thinks it is.”

“I think there’s a strong argument against a president’s being able to pardon himself,” Gerhardt said. Such a power would not only put the president above the law, it would also contradict the specific language of the Constitution.

“The president does not have the power to pardon,” Gerhardt said. “He has the power to grant a pardon. And the words ‘to grant’ normally mean to give somebody else something.”

In response to a question about the wisdom of impeaching a lame-duck president in his last days in office, Gerhardt argued that Trump can still be held accountable even after he becomes a private citizen.

“If the impeachment process has begun, then the Senate is entitled to finish it. Somebody can’t just leave office to reach what we call ‘a safe harbor,’” he said. Legal precedents support this view and so do the principles expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the document that, in effect, indicts the one person in England who could never be impeached — the king.

“That’s what the Declaration is. The colonists are saying everybody should be subject to law,” Gerhardt said. “That’s where we get the idea that, in this country, nobody is above the law like the king was.”

When asked, “Where do we go from here?” Orr suggested “a discussion about the Electoral College and how it works” and Gerhardt advised that people “stay sensitive about what is politics and what is the law.”

“It’s OK to express your views in the political process, but express them in words,” Gerhardt said.