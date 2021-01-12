A legacy of impact

“When I think about Steve Farmer, I think about the verse in ‘Hark the Sound’ that refers to Carolina as a priceless gem. In my 10 years at Carolina, I have come to believe this University is indeed a priceless gem ― because of people like Steve.”

These remarks were delivered by Carolina alumna Euna Victoria Chavis ’14, ’19 at a virtual farewell event honoring Vice Provost for Enrollment and Undergraduate Admissions Steve Farmer for his two-decade legacy of improving the accessibility and affordability at Carolina, making the University a more diverse and inclusive institution.

