Best of Focus Carolina

At the end of the year, we’re bringing you a collection of our favorite segments from Focus Carolina this fall. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from our chancellor and these faculty members:

A noted researcher, Dr. Ada Adimora studies how HIV is transmitted in African American women, especially in underserved populations in the South. She is the Sarah Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the UNC School of Medicine and professor of epidemiology with the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

John Bamforth oversees the Rapidly Emerging Antiviral Drug Discovery Initiative, a non-profit drug research and development organization that is part of the Eshelman Institute for Innovation. The mission: to find treatments for COVID-19 and to anticipate what treatments may be needed in future pandemics.

Lisa Carey is one of the world’s leading experts in breast cancer research. She works every day at the UNC School of Medicine and the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center to better understand the disease and to find new treatment options for patients.

Elizabeth Frankenberg, director of the Carolina Population Center, is using what she learned studying the effects of the 2004 tsunami in Indonesia to understand how communities in eastern North Carolina are affected by and respond to flooding events.

Patricia Johnson, an audiologist, is dedicated to helping patients hear better. With masks mandated in many areas during the pandemic, she offers practical advice for communicating effectively and remaining safe.

Terry Magnuson, vice chancellor for research, leads Carolina’s $1.1 billion research enterprise for scientists and scholars from across disciplines who work to solve the most pressing issues of our time to benefit the people of North Carolina and beyond.

Mary Palmer’s first job was as a nursing assistant at a small nursing home. She was immediately struck by the strong odor. Naïve to medical conditions, she learned about incontinence and became committed to studying it.

Mike Piehler is an environmental scientist, noted researcher and Carolina’s chief sustainability officer. He oversees the University’s sustainability enterprise, which is distributed throughout operations and academic units, and brings groups together to provide maximum value to the University in this space.

Perseverance has paid off for Mike Ramsey, Carolina’s inventor of the year. He created a small version of a mass spectrometer which allows first responders to quickly identify harmful airborne chemicals at a disaster scene.

Inclusive teaching is a way to ensure that instructors are working towards equity in the classroom, says Viji Sathy, a professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of psychology and neuroscience and an expert in inclusive teaching and innovation education instruction.

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

