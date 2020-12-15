Innovation & Entrepreneurship

8 current talent challenges

Several key ideas for maintaining a healthy, productive work environment emerged during UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School virtual roundtables this semester.

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, Tuesday, December 15th, 2020
The UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School executive development program’s virtual roundtables throughout the fall semester covered topics such as implementing strategy during COVID-19, the pivot to virtual learning and how to secure a learning and development budget during uncertain times. From these discussions, eight key talent challenges emerged:

  1. dealing with stress and uncertainty,
  2. addressing inequity and bias,
  3. working remote effectively,
  4. managing change and agility,
  5. building resilience,
  6. creating work-life balance,
  7. coaching during a pandemic and
  8. developing mindfulness and wellness.

Read more about how to address these hurdles while maintaining a healthy, productive work environment.

