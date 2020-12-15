8 current talent challenges
Several key ideas for maintaining a healthy, productive work environment emerged during UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School virtual roundtables this semester.
The UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School executive development program’s virtual roundtables throughout the fall semester covered topics such as implementing strategy during COVID-19, the pivot to virtual learning and how to secure a learning and development budget during uncertain times. From these discussions, eight key talent challenges emerged:
- dealing with stress and uncertainty,
- addressing inequity and bias,
- working remote effectively,
- managing change and agility,
- building resilience,
- creating work-life balance,
- coaching during a pandemic and
- developing mindfulness and wellness.
Read more about how to address these hurdles while maintaining a healthy, productive work environment.