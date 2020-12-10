From economics course to entrepreneurial experience

Taking the plunge into entrepreneurship can be confounding — and a bit unnerving. But what if you had the chance to test your abilities and stretch your skills, all through an undergrad course where you could work with a team of peers to collaborate and build upon your skill sets in a safe environment?

Nearly 400 students at Carolina just took this kind of ingenuity-inducing plunge into a semester-long journey through ECON 125, “Introduction to Entrepreneurship.” The course culminated last week with four top student teams making their final pitches of ventures that they conceived, tested and developed over the past three months.

