Morehead-Cain director awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Morehead-Cain Executive Director Charles E. Lovelace Jr. ’77 has received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award granted by the North Carolina Office of the Governor. The award is the highest honor for state service conferred by the governor.

Governor Roy Cooper ’79 presented the award to Lovelace on Friday, Nov. 20, during an online event dedicated to celebrating Morehead-Cain’s 75th anniversary and fifth annual Day of Giving.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, established in 1963, recognizes “persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments,” according to the award program’s website.

