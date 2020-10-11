Focus Carolina: Mary Palmer

Mary Palmer knew at age 16 that she wanted a career working with older adults. Today, at the UNC School of Nursing, she ensures that aging adults get the care they need by researching ways to manage urinary incontinence and other lower urinary tract symptoms.

Palmer’s first job was as a nursing assistant at a small nursing home. She was immediately struck by the strong odor. Naïve to medical conditions, she learned about incontinence and became committed to studying it.

“The only way we can improve things is by becoming educated and knowledgeable about it,” she said.

Palmer said that many women accept incontinence as part of being female and only half ask their doctors about it because they viewed it as a hygiene problem not a medical condition.

Over her career, Palmer tries to bring the taboo of the subject of incontinence into the open. She works to help nursing students understand its impact on patients, the embarrassment it may cause them and how that affects their dignity.

Learn more about Palmer’s lifelong goal of helping her patients by listening to this week’s segments.

Read a transcript of this interview.

