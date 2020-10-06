Gillings to lead evaluation of NC’s Medicaid transformation

Faculty at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health have entered into a $2.5 million contract for the current year with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The School will serve as the official evaluation center for the state’s landmark Medicaid transformation — a partnership that will have an incredible impact on public health in the state.

In August of 2019, The New York Times called North Carolina’s proposal for Medicaid change “one of the country’s most ambitious efforts to transform how health care is defined and paid for.”

Read about the researchers leading the evaluation and how the transformation will provide better health outcomes.