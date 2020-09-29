The man who made the stars shine

Morehead Planetarium & Science Center has published its first children’s book about Tony Jenzano, the man who helped America’s first space explorers navigate by the stars.

Jenzano was the son of Italian immigrants who taught all of the earliest space explorers how to navigate in space and get home safely. From 1960 to 1975, Jenzano oversaw celestial navigation training for 62 NASA astronauts at Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Read more about the book and what age groups would enjoy it.