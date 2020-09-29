Superheroes like Black Panther, Black Lightning and Luke Cage are popular these days for a reason, according to scholars of Afrofuturism. This genre of literature, art and music that looks at the future, or reimagines the past, through a Black cultural lens offers hope at a time when people of color are facing a pandemic more deadly for them and racial violence so pronounced that protesters have to declare that Black Lives Matter.

Today’s world resembles the apocalypses described in science fiction and other speculative fiction, especially for Black people. “We are dealing with multiple waves of crises at the same time,” said Renee Alexander Craft, associate professor in the communication department and the curriculum in global studies. “Now, we’re surrounded by so much hopelessness and a feeling of so much crushing down. Afrofuturism can be a way of nurturing hope and cultivating hopefulness.”

Alexander Craft teaches COMM62: African American Literature and Performance, which focuses on Afrofuturism. “It’s what I call the Black fantastic,” she said. “It tells us about who we are and what we might be.”

Retro description

The term “Afrofuturism” was coined by author and cultural critic Mark Dery in a 1994 essay. But the literature, art and music described by the term were popular long before the label.

“I see it as an umbrella term that can cover all these categories,” said Priscilla Layne, associate professor of German and adjunct associate professor of African and Afro-American studies. Her new book is “Out of This World: Afro-German Afrofuturism.”

Afrofuturistic works often present alternative realities in which Blacks play a prominent role, providing both creative social commentary on the status quo and positive images of Black people.

“It’s not strictly realistic, and it’s dealing with a set of questions that’s very consistent,” Layne said. “With Afrofuturism, the answer might be way out there, like maybe we should go to another planet. It’s about providing new images for Black people to see themselves in.”

Pop culture examples of Afrofuturism span several decades. Early examples include “Of One Blood” by Pauline Hopkins (1902), about the discovery of a hidden civilization in Ethiopia, and “The Comet” by W.E.B. Dubois (1920), about the Black man and white woman who may be its sole survivors. The 1960s and 1970s saw the introduction of science fiction novelist Octavia Butler (“Kindred”), the creation of the first Black comic book superheroes, the popularity of musicians George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic and Sun Ra, and the release of “Space is the Place,” a fantasy movie about Sun Ra using music to transport African Americans to another planet. Most recently, “The Underground Railroad,” Colson Whitehead’s reimagining of the network of abolitionists as an actual railroad, won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature in 2016. And in 2018 superheroes “Black Lightning” and “Black Panther” appeared on TV and in movies, respectively.

“When ‘Black Panther’ came out in the theaters, I just remember feeling so invigorated and excited to have a film that consisted largely of black actors of all different shades and different hairstyles and strong women,” Layne said.

Afrofuturism is more than pure escapism, Layne and Alexander Craft agree. “This isn’t just about fantasy and fun and lighthearted stuff. It can also be very political,” Layne said. “That’s one of the great things about sci fi is that you can confront society about a current problem; you just set it somewhere else. It’s a way of getting people to think more critically about things that they just accept as a given. It’s a space with no rules.”

Alexander Craft was drawn to Afrofuturism by “how heavily it leans into the liberatory possibility of imagination,” she said. “It’s a way of analyzing things, a way to rethink the paradigm of ‘traditional’ and ‘modern.’ Afrofuturism gives us a way to think about how they might be made different.”

Afrofuturism on campus

Carolina has been home to some exciting Afrofuturistic events in recent years. While singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon was here as a Mellon Foundation DisTIL Fellow, Carolina Performing Arts hosted the American premiere of her folk opera adaptation of Butler’s “Parable of the Sower” in its 2017-18 season.

Last year, Ackland Art Museum commissioned “Project LHAXX,” a mixed-media experience by Afrofuturistic collaborative Intergalactic Soul. In the installation, a “mural of imagined Afrofuturist hieroglyphics and neon symbols inspired by the artists’ cultural traditions floats against a stark black background” and “a monitor depicts spaceship schematics inspired by the forms of ceremonial masks found in the Dogon culture of West Africa,” according to the museum’s description. As part of the exhibit, the museum hosted Intergalactic Soulstice, a virtual Afrofuturist festival in June 2020, that featured a comic book drawing workshop and a performance of “5P1N0K10” (Spinokio), a “hip-hopera” with marionettes.

Over that same period, Layne brought together scholars from across campus for a three-year Carolina Seminar called Afrofuturism, Black Optimism and Afropessimism. One of its last sessions has been rescheduled from the spring as a virtual gathering Nov. 5-6. Environmentalism, Fantasy and Intersectionality will a look at how fantasy and science fiction are used to address migration in the European Union and the United States, specifically as they relate to environmental concerns.

Sankofa and status quo

Afrofuturistic writings illustrate the concept of “sankofa,” Alexander Craft said. “Sankofa” is a Ghanaian word meaning to look back to the past to gain knowledge to change the future. Its symbol is a bird with its head turned backward taking an egg from its back.

Writers of Afrofuturism often look back on painful topics like slavery and colonization and transform them into a more positive narrative. “Afrofuturism doesn’t look at structures of the past as predictive of what structures of the future might be,” she said. “It disrupts the status quo.”

This reimagining also gives modern relevance to historic events, making them more relatable for today’s readers, regardless of their background.

“Several writers of Black speculative fiction have invited us to think of enslaved people as the first alien abduction. It’s the perfect metaphor. Science fiction films have primed us for the terror of aliens coming to earth and stealing us away to another planet. Isn’t that in many ways what happened with the slave trade?” Alexander Craft said. “Abducted Africans were ripped from one world and forced into another. Slavery is a horror story, if you’re telling it from the perspective of those who experienced the violence. As odd as it may be, science fiction can make people feel that imagined terror in a more personal way than they allow themselves to feel and know the real terror of chattel slavery.”

Another example of “how people use Afrofuturism to deal with problems that are going on right now,” Layne said, is the Black superhero in the Netflix drama “Luke Cage.” Cage lives in Harlem and wears a hoodie instead of a cape. His superpower? He’s bulletproof.