Focus Carolina: Rebecca Tippett

Rebecca Tippett wants to be sure everyone responds to the census.

As the director of Carolina Demography, she says the 2020 census is critical. The data gathered will be used to determine if North Carolina gains a seat in the House of Representatives and to be sure the communities get their fair share of federal funds for schools, hospitals and roads.

“It’s literally the most democratic and inclusive thing that we do as a country,” she said. The data is also used to allocate over $1.5 trillion of federal funding annually, including the $44 billion that North Carolina gets each year.

The census data is also used to allocate the fair distribution of state and local money, she said, and it’s used in everything from planning for disaster responses, like hurricanes or the global pandemic that’s going on, to understanding where and why should you open a new business.

Prior to joining Carolina in 2013, Tippett worked at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service where she produced population estimates and population projections for Virginia’s 134 counties and independent cities. A transplant to North Carolina from the Midwest, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and political science from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts and doctorate in sociology from Duke University.

Read a transcript of this interview.

