Going back to the land

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Whether it is pulling crops from the soil or managing a digital footprint, tending to the mission of a budding nonprofit has been a significant part of Daniel Mulumba’s summer.

The advertising and public relations major is interning with Freedom Organization, a nonprofit in Princeville, N.C., that helps rural communities grow their own food and become more self-sustaining.

Mulumba’s internship is part of the inaugural group of SECU Public Fellows Interns working full-time with organizations in rural North Carolina communities this summer. The program is funded by the SECU Foundation, which was chartered by the State Employees’ Credit Union, and operated by the Carolina Center for Public Service in conjunction with community organizations.

As an intern, Mulumba spends his mornings outside working on Freedom Organization’s farm, then heads home in the afternoons to put his journalism and media skills to work, developing the organization’s website and helping grow its social media presence.

“This internship definitely has changed my mindset and perspective of what rural communities have to go through,” said Mulumba, a rising senior. “I really appreciated the experience that I got to have here, and actually use the skills that I have gotten from Carolina and implementing them in helping a community that needs it.”