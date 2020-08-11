Press the play button above to watch the motion graphic.

If you’re working on an innovation, entrepreneurial project or a new venture, you’re bound to have questions — and lots of them. Now there’s a quick, easy way to get expert advice from a network of experienced innovators whenever a question pops to mind.

Entrepreneurs can now visit Ask an Innovator, a simple, yet powerful online platform that’s powered by Innovate Carolina and created in partnership with The Entrepreneurship Center at Kenan-Flagler Business School. This digital tool makes it easy to send questions to a community of innovators who are ready to assist.

Read more about how to ask for advice, or how to sign up as an expert innovator to answer questions.