Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Ask an innovator

A new online platform from Innovate Carolina provides entrepreneurs with a quick, simple way to get answers about their idea or venture.

Innovate Carolina, Tuesday, August 11th, 2020

If you’re working on an innovation, entrepreneurial project or a new venture, you’re bound to have questions — and lots of them. Now there’s a quick, easy way to get expert advice from a network of experienced innovators whenever a question pops to mind.

Entrepreneurs can now visit Ask an Innovator, a simple, yet powerful online platform that’s powered by Innovate Carolina and created in partnership with The Entrepreneurship Center at Kenan-Flagler Business School. This digital tool makes it easy to send questions to a community of innovators who are ready to assist.

Read more about how to ask for advice, or how to sign up as an expert innovator to answer questions.

