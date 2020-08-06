Guskiewicz shares budget, housing updates with Employee Forum 

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz updated Employee Forum delegates on the return to campus for the fall semester, including addressing budget concerns, during Wednesday’s meeting, held via Zoom.

In response to a letter from the Forum’s Executive Committee, Guskiewicz explained that recent news about the UNC System budget impacts were based on 25 and 50 percent decreases in enrollment numbers, not overall spending or revenue.

Guskiewicz said the University will have to prepare for some budget impact in the 2021-22 academic year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on current enrollment, Guskiewicz said, adding that this year’s incoming class may be the largest in the University’s history, though some students will be studying away from campus.

“As long as we can keep as much of our on-campus operations up and running and keep enrollment up, we’ll have mitigated some of the risk of the budget,” he said.

Guskiewicz added that the University has put a “pause” on hiring, except in housekeeping and other essential areas where positions are being filled for necessary campus operations.

Guskiewicz said he met with a group of housekeeping employees on Monday to hear their challenges and work to alleviate their concerns.

As part of the Roadmap for Fall 2020, students are following a staggered return to campus housing this week. Guskiewicz said he expects about 5,500 students in campus housing, down from about 8,800 students who would be in residence halls under normal conditions. This reduction helps spread out students across residence halls, dining facilities and other campus locations to create less density.

Guskiewicz expressed his thanks to employees for their perseverance and dedication, along with their messages. “Thanks for the ideas and communication in the midst of all of this. We continue to work to make sure your voices are heard,” he said.

Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, shared these updates:

HR delivered a virtual training to more than 4,500 employees about returning to campus and accommodations and workplace flexibility due to COVID-19. An onyen and password are required to access the training.

to more than 4,500 employees about returning to campus and accommodations and workplace flexibility due to COVID-19. An onyen and password are required to access the training. Employees returning to campus will receive a Carolina Together Care Kit that includes two masks, hand sanitizer and a thermometer for health monitoring. More information about the kits’ delivery will be available soon.

A Forum video that highlights the importance of wearing masks was distributed to the campus.

In other news: