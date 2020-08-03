Campus News

UNC System President Peter Hans shares message for employees

In his video, Hans said he is proud to be the new UNC System president.

The Well, Monday, August 3rd, 2020
Peter Hans

University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans shared a video message with UNC System employees today.

Hans, who was elected UNC System President in June, assumed his new role on Aug. 1. He succeeds Margaret Spellings, who served as president of the UNC System from March 1, 2016, until March 1, 2019. Dr. Bill Roper served as interim president starting January 2019.

Read a transcript of this video.

You May Also Like...