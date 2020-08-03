UNC System President Peter Hans shares message for employees
In his video, Hans said he is proud to be the new UNC System president.
University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans shared a video message with UNC System employees today.
Hans, who was elected UNC System President in June, assumed his new role on Aug. 1. He succeeds Margaret Spellings, who served as president of the UNC System from March 1, 2016, until March 1, 2019. Dr. Bill Roper served as interim president starting January 2019.
Read a transcript of this video.