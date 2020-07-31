Finding meals for children during COVID-19 school closures

Nationwide, families who rely on school meals for breakfast and lunch are worried about feeding their children. An organization at Carolina, No Kid Hungry North Carolina, is reducing that stress.

On a webpage devoted to COVID-19, No Kid Hungry NC shares ways to find free, healthy meals for children 18 years old and younger.

“Our team has expanded our work under a new umbrella organization called the Carolina Hunger Initiative,” says Jessica Soldavini, a graduate research assistant, doctoral student of nutrition and adjunct faculty for the online Master’s of Public Health program at the Gillings School of Global Public Health. “We launched the Carolina Hunger Initiative during the pandemic to expand our team’s ability to support the N.C. Department of Public Instruction that administers school and summer meal programs and to explore creative solutions to our state’s many challenges that impact our food systems.”

