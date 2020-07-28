Turning a feeling into art

As early quarantine days had everyone feeling “stuck,” the folks at PlayMakers Repertory Company called upon some of their favorite local playwrights to turn that feeling into art. Then members of PlayMakers, past and present, worked their magic in bringing those monologues to life.

PlayMakers gave the participating local playwrights a “recipe” to turn the common experience of being stuck into something creative:

It must have at least one local reference.

It must contain at least one joke.

It must fit well under the title of “stuck.”

Spread them out or binge them all at once, but whatever you do — enjoy the “Stuck Monologues.”

Watch all the available episodes of the “Stuck Monologues” from PlayMakers.