Carolina People: Brenda Carpen and Morgan Pitelka

Brenda Carpen

Informational Technology Services project manager

10 years at Carolina

Morgan Pitelka

Chair of the department of Asian and Middle Eastern studies and professor of history and Asian studies

10 years at Carolina

Transitioning to remote learning was all in the family for Brenda Carpen, a project manager with ITS Infrastructure and Operations, and her husband, Morgan Pitelka, chair of Asian and Middle Eastern studies and professor of Japanese history. Their eldest son, Ravi Pitelka, is a rising sophomore at Carolina studying physics. Their youngest, Luca Pitelka, is a rising senior at East Chapel Hill High School.

How have your responsibilities changed since the University switched to working remotely?

Brenda: I plan and manage IT initiatives and coordinate all the different moving pieces. During the spring, it was quite challenging because I was working on a significant project. I was involved in leading the implementation of ServiceNow, which is a system allowing students, faculty and staff to quickly get help. A lot of the information that I gather is done in meetings with people, but oftentimes it is done in one-on-one conversations with folks. I like to see people face to face, so working remotely — I feel quite disconnected.

Morgan: As chair, it’s my job to try to help support all of the faculty in the department of Asian and Middle Eastern studies and to convey their concerns and their needs to the dean’s office. Usually, I feel connected all the time to the faculty in my department and the students in my department because we chat in the hall. But in this weird time, that has flipped. The deans are holding Zoom meetings with the chairs every week. I feel in some ways better connected to the administration. But I feel a distance that I have to work to overcome with faculty in the department because we can’t see each other.

In what ways have you been able to assist students and faculty during the transition to remote learning?

Brenda: In the last few years ITS has introduced technologies that support faculty, students and staff to easily and safely collaborate wherever they are located. I managed the implementation of Office 365 and 2-Step Verification to make sure that we’re protecting our users when they use those tools. I feel from a technology perspective we were ready for remote working. My ITS colleagues did a remarkable job getting people prepared for working from home.

Morgan: I wanted to support the students and make sure that people who found themselves with their world turned upside down could still find a way to complete the semester. I taught asynchronously and eased off of deadlines and requirements. But my classes are all about the discussion in the classroom. There’s something magical about the alchemy of the classroom that’s just impossible to recreate online.

How have you set up your workspace at home, and did you bring anything home from your office?

Brenda: I think we were deliberate about making sure that we had designated spaces where everyone could work with a closed door, because there are four of us at home. There’s myself and Morgan, and we have our two sons. It’s important to have places where everyone could work, take calls, but also have spaces where we could come together as a family and have some open space.

Morgan: I had to bring home about eight boxes of books. I’m a historian of Japan, and to do my research, I needed materials that I had there. I usually try to do all my writing and most of my teaching work at school.

How is your department maintaining a sense of community?

Brenda: I have regular meetings with my team, multiple times a week. And that’s great, because we’re connected. I work on projects, so when a project is complete, I leave that team behind. With everyone working from home, there are so many different challenges. Everyone you work with has responsibilities other than just the work. So being mindful of that is important. I’m trying to reach out to folks and have Zoom lunches.

Morgan: I’m working to hold a happy hour for my colleagues where we get together on Zoom and chat. I’m always emailing them and sharing information. The culture of the department of Asian and Middle Eastern studies is that we scatter in the summer to our field sites. None of us can do that this summer. Yet, we have no tradition of getting together and maintaining a sense of community in the summer. I’m thinking about how to see that as an opportunity for us to do things together.

How are you continuing Carolina’s mission?

Brenda: This is a good time to work on IT projects that ensure that we have infrastructure that is necessary for the University to do its work to support students, faculty and staff. It’s also a good time to do training to update my skills so that when the next project comes on, I’m ready and prepared.

Morgan: I’m going to keep working on my own research. We are a top tier research university, after all. I’m the editor of the Journal of Japanese Studies, which is the top journal in my field, and I’m in the final stages of preparing two books for publication. We are a Carolina family since we have a faculty member, a staff member and Brenda is also an alum of the Business School. And then our son Ravi is a rising sophomore. We feel very lucky to be part of the culture of Carolina.

What do you like most about working from home?

Morgan: We have two boys who are on the verge of going out into the world, which I’m sure they’re desperate to do now more than ever, but for us, it’s a great pleasure to get to spend all this time with them every day. This is probably the longest time that we’ll have altogether as a family before they go off and become independent adults. So that’s a pleasure.

Brenda: I’m definitely grateful for the community that we do have: the friends, colleagues and neighbors. I’m sure, like most people, you see your neighbors you haven’t seen for years and everyone’s out. That’s joyful, just reconnecting in that way. Socially distanced, of course.