Carolina People: Rachel Tates

Rachel Tates

Director of student access and success, University Office for Diversity and Inclusion

5 years at Carolina

What is your role in the University Office for Diversity and Inclusion, and how have your responsibilities changed since the switch to working remotely?

I work with all of our student programs. We break our programming into two areas: success and access. Our access programs are mostly for high school students from underrepresented backgrounds. We give those students the resources to be successful college applicants and give them the knowledge about the application process and college in general.

Our success programs are for current students on campus. We try to help them be successful while they are at Carolina and prepare them for when they leave Carolina. We provide ways for students to build community together and talk about issues they’re facing and learn from one another.

We are not hosting our Summer Enrichment Institutes on campus this year, but Project Uplift and Uplift PLUS are being held virtually. We recently wrapped up our first virtual session of Project Uplift, and it went really well. I work directly with two of my colleagues, Destiny Reid and Dway Stover, to make those programs happen. We have tried to emulate the traditional experience of these programs in a virtual way by dividing the students into small groups with counselors who are able to build connections with the students. It was fairly easy to transition the college prep sessions virtually, but I wasn’t sure how to host virtual social programming. Carolina’s students are exceptionally smart and creative, and our student leadership team and counselors have worked very hard to provide some of the same social programming that we would normally have. They hosted virtual game rooms and an online talent show.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced since moving to remote working?

One of the biggest challenges I’ve had, especially with our programs being remote this summer, was hiring all of our counselors. Between our counselors, ambassadors and graduate assistants, we hired about 60 people. Getting all of the forms in order was definitely a challenge, but we made it work.

How have you set up your workspace at home, and did you bring anything home from your office?

I’m lucky to have a second bedroom in my apartment, which has been really helpful. I had a desk that I was using as a vanity, but now I’ve made it my work desk. I moved it to face the window so that I have good lighting for meetings. I brought one of my monitors from my office, along with a keyboard and mouse, in order to have a dual monitor setup. It’s hard to work from just a laptop when you have so many things to coordinate.

How is your department maintaining a sense of community?

Our team gets together virtually three times a week. We have 10-minute “huddles” on Monday and Friday mornings, and then we have a staff meeting every Wednesday for about an hour. Typically, we would have staff meetings about every two weeks, but when we’re working in the office, it’s really easy to just connect with somebody, or huddle in a conference room. It’s obviously hard to do that working from home, so we had to implement some more consistent meeting times just to make sure that we’re all staying connected and up to date with what’s going on. We have really tried to be understanding of one another during this time.

How are you continuing to support Carolina’s mission?

Being able to make our summer programming virtual is a major way that we are supporting Carolina’s mission. We are exposing students who are from underrepresented backgrounds to Carolina and ensuring that they still have access to the University during this time. If we can inspire these students and get them excited about applying to Carolina, that helps to admit a well-rounded, diverse group of students. I’m really proud to see the University coming together during this time, and I think it shows the true spirit of Carolina.

What do you like most about your work?

My favorite part is the students, whether it’s the high school students who participate in our access programs, or our current students at Carolina. They’re so intelligent, innovative and creative. I am inspired by them every day.