Navigating the new workplace

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has led to historic numbers of unemployed and furloughed workers in the U.S.

And as many states, including North Carolina, begin to reopen and employees head back to work, it’s clear that the workplace environment won’t be the same as it once was.

Panelists for the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s June 16 webinar, “Understanding Your Rights: Tips for Businesses and Workers Navigating the Economic Re-start,” discussed these changing dynamics and offered possible innovations that workplaces can adopt to better weather these uncertain times.

Among those disproportionately affected by the pandemic are gig and precarious workers, or those who are employed under temporary contracts or though involuntary part-time work.

Alexandrea Ravenelle, an assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ sociology department, recently received grant funding to research gig and precarious employment in New York City, which has been a hotspot for the coronavirus in the U.S.

Through her research, Ravenelle has interviewed more than 175 gig and precarious workers.

“This is work that is often insecure, provides limited economic and social benefits and has few labor law or regulatory protections,” Ravenelle said.

Ravenelle said that many workers she interviewed recounted having nightmares about working during the pandemic, and many reported feelings of anxiety and nervousness.

Although many precarious workers have been considered essential workers and kept working throughout the pandemic, as more of them now prepare to go back to work, they play a key role in determining how safe it is for other workers to do so.

“Precarious workers often function as canaries in the coal mine in terms of the risks experienced by workers who are in more stable or secure jobs,” Ravenelle said.

Ravenelle found that many precarious workers who have been furloughed are eager to get back to work. They just want to be safe when they do.

“Many of them are actually kind of bored at home. They’d like to go back to work, but they don’t feel like it’s particularly safe,” Ravenelle said. “Work, for many of these workers — and actually, for many of us — gives stability to our day, makes it easier to keep track of what day of the week it is. We’re seeing that, actually, a large number of workers are trying to counterbalance this need for work with this need to be safe.”

And while many workers have been able to receive unemployment insurance during this time and dedicate the hours that they would typically be working to developing their skill sets or looking for other jobs, that isn’t the case for everyone.

Some workers, especially those with young children, have had to use their newfound free time to teach or care for their loved ones.

“The benefits of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act are not being felt evenly,” Ravenelle said.

One way to level the playing field is for employers to offer short-time compensation and partial unemployment insurance to workers, said Paige Ouimet, an associate professor of finance at the Kenan-Flagler School of Business.

These are government programs that can help bring back some workers into paid employment, but they’re often not fully understood, Ouimet said.

Partial unemployment insurance, which is offered in North Carolina, allows workers to receive prorated unemployment benefits if they work partial or reduced hours. Workers receive smaller paychecks from their employers but can recover pay from their lost hours through unemployment insurance, and they continue receiving non-wage benefits, like health insurance, from their employer.

Ouimet said that partial unemployment can be beneficial to both employers and employees.

Since employers are responsible for paying only a portion of employees’ normal salaries, it allows employers to keep more employees on the payroll, instead of laying off workers. In turn, this allows employees to keep their resumes and skills current, while avoiding long-term gaps in employment.

“We know from a number of studies that individuals with long term unemployment — and this is what we typically define as unemployment for a period of six months or longer — face significant discrimination in the labor market,” Ouimet said. “And so, by keeping these workers attached to their firms, this reduces employment gaps in individual job histories. Also, by remaining employed, albeit partially, workers can better keep their skills current, making them more employable in the long run.”

But for workers to take advantage of these programs, Ouimet said, more states must publicize the availability of them to employers and employees.

“There is limited uptake due to a lack of awareness of these programs,” Ouimet said. “We need to get the word out and make sure firms and employees are aware of these programs.”