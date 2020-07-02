Kathryn Peters named executive director of CITAP

Carolina’s Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life (CITAP) has selected Kathryn Peters as its first executive director, effective July 6.

Peters is a civic technologist and nonprofit entrepreneur, who co-founded Democracy Works, a nonpartisan, nonprofit that works to make voting a simple, seamless experience for all Americans. She has been recognized as one of Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” in the field of law and policy and as a Champion of Democracy by the National Priorities Project.

“We are excited to have Katy Peters join CITAP,” said Gary Marchionini, dean of the UNC School of Information and Library Science and principal researcher at CITAP. “Her insights and enthusiasm have already ignited good ideas and discussion in our team.”

Read more about CITAP’s mission and Peters’ new role.