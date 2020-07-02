2021 University Teaching Awards nominations open

Nominations for 2021 University Teaching Awards are now open. All members of the Carolina community are encouraged to nominate candidates for the awards.

The awards are a way to acknowledge the central role of teaching at UNC-Chapel Hill by recognizing outstanding teachers and mentors, including graduate teaching assistants and staff. Detailed information, available on the Provost’s website, will help identify the best award for each deserving teacher. Specific categories are listed below.

Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching: Given to one tenured faculty member on each campus for excellent and exceptional teaching at the undergraduate level over a sustained period of time (e.g., most of a career).

Given to one tenured faculty member on each campus for excellent and exceptional teaching at the undergraduate level over a sustained period of time (e.g., most of a career). Chapman Family Teaching Awards: Three to four Chapman Family Awards are given to full-time faculty members for excellence in undergraduate teaching.

Three to four Chapman Family Awards are given to full-time faculty members for excellence in undergraduate teaching. Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction: Four awards given to faculty members for exceptional teaching of graduate students, inside and outside of the classroom.

Four awards given to faculty members for exceptional teaching of graduate students, inside and outside of the classroom. Awards to Faculty for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching: Five Tanner Awards, one Friday Award, two Sitterson Awards and two Johnston Awards given to full-time faculty members.

Five Tanner Awards, one Friday Award, two Sitterson Awards and two Johnston Awards given to full-time faculty members. Tanner Awards to Graduate Teaching Assistants: Five awards given to graduate teaching assistants for excellence in undergraduate teaching.

Five awards given to graduate teaching assistants for excellence in undergraduate teaching. Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement: Acknowledges lifetime contributions to teaching, learning and mentoring beyond the classroom. Faculty, staff, coaches and leaders of student groups/centers are eligible. Nominations for this award should focus on the candidate’s long-term impact on students.

Read all award requirements carefully to determine eligibility and provide comments in the nomination that will help the committee understand why a particular nominee is the best candidate for the award.

Nominations are accepted year-round, but Sept. 16, 2020, is the deadline for the awards to be announced in spring 2021.