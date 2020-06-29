Focus Carolina Special Edition: Michael Emch

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring information to help you during these uncertain times.

Michael Emch is W.R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of epidemiology in the Gillings School of Global Public Health and geography and a fellow at the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

His research focuses on infectious disease ecology, spatial epidemiology, neighborhood determinants of health and geographic information science applications of public health. He leads the Spatial Health Research Group, which conducts research that explores space-related patterns of disease, primarily infectious diseases of the developing world. Disease patterns are studied using a holistic approach by investigating the role of natural, social and built environments in disease occurrence in different places and populations.

Diverse statistical and spatial analytical methods come from the fields of health geography, epidemiology, ecology and others. These theories and methods are used to examine diverse topics such as the role of population-environment drivers in pathogen evolution, how social connectivity contributes to disease incidence, and using environmental indicators to predict disease outbreaks.

Read a transcript of this interview.

