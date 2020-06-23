Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for updates on Tuesdays and Fridays until the start of fall semester.

Hear English and comparative literature professor Jordynn Jack talk about the journal entries her students wrote about their experiences last sprin g during the COVID-19 pandemic. The special edition of Focus Carolina airs this week.

Listen to Compose Carolina , a new summer music series sponsored by the music department and Carolina Performing Arts . Alumna Eliana Fishbeyn talks about her work, “ Quiet Resistance, ” played by a big band ensemble, at noon, Friday.

Join a moderated webinar , Mobilizing Against Anti-Black Racism and Racial Inequality in Contemporary U.S., featuring alumni Pierce Freelon , Riana Lynn and Ronda Bullock. Register by noon Friday for the 3 p.m. Friday event, sponsored by the department of African, African American and d iaspora s tudies.