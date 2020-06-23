In the Know

In the Know

Important information for your day.

The Well, Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020

Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for updates on Tuesdays and Fridays until the start of fall semester.

  • Hear English and comparative literature professor Jordynn Jack talk about the journal entries her students wrote about their experiences last sprinduring the COVID-19 pandemic. The special edition of Focus Carolina airs this week.  
  • Listen to Compose Carolina, a new summer music series sponsored by the music department and Carolina Performing Arts. Alumna Eliana Fishbeyn talks about her work, Quiet Resistance, played by a big band ensemble, at noon, Friday.  
  • Join a moderated webinar, Mobilizing Against Anti-Black Racism and Racial Inequality in Contemporary U.S., featuring alumni Pierce Freelon, Riana Lynn and Ronda Bullock. Register by noon Friday for the 3 p.m. Friday event, sponsored by the department of African, African American and diaspora studies.  

You May Also Like...