Important information for your day.
Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for updates on Tuesdays and Fridays until the start of fall semester.
- Hear English and comparative literature professor Jordynn Jack talk about the journal entries her students wrote about their experiences last spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The special edition of Focus Carolina airs this week.
- Listen to Compose Carolina, a new summer music series sponsored by the music department and Carolina Performing Arts. Alumna Eliana Fishbeyn talks about her work, “Quiet Resistance,” played by a big band ensemble, at noon, Friday.
- Join a moderated webinar, Mobilizing Against Anti-Black Racism and Racial Inequality in Contemporary U.S., featuring alumni Pierce Freelon, Riana Lynn and Ronda Bullock. Register by noon Friday for the 3 p.m. Friday event, sponsored by the department of African, African American and diaspora studies.