University leaders, experts address faculty questions

University leaders and infectious disease and public health experts addressed questions about fall semester operations during a Community Conversation for Faculty held Friday.

Safety remains a primary concern, the Teaching in Fall 2020 survey showed, and more specific details are needed on community standards, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, and the role faculty will play in enforcing policies in the classroom.

In one of the first meetings of the new normal, Friday’s hybrid meeting convened with some faculty and experts — all wearing masks and appropriately physically distanced — attending in a campus lecture hall and others joining online. “This is an example of what some classes may look like this fall,” Faculty Chair Lloyd Kramer said.

The meeting brought together chairs of faculty governance committees, faculty experts and representatives from the Employee Forum and student government to discuss results from the survey and bring forward concerns from faculty, staff and students.

In his opening remarks, Kramer noted the significance of the day, Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States. Two days before the meeting the University Board of Trustees voted to lift the 16-year moratorium on renaming campus buildings.

“The unrest across the country right now along with the COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps the greatest intersection of challenges that higher education has ever faced,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said. “I could not be more proud of the way faculty, staff, students and the leadership team have stepped in to address both of these challenges that we’re facing.”

The University’s Roadmap for Fall 2020 lays out the operational and policy changes guiding the return to campus operations when classes begin on Aug. 10.

Guskiewicz said he was pleased with the progress of the implementation team, led by Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. The team is meeting daily to respond to questions and concerns and will share updates on the Roadmap for Fall 2020 website.

A replay of the meeting is available.