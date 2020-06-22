Focus Carolina Special Edition: Jordynn Jack

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring information to help you during these uncertain times.

Jordynn Jack is Chi Omega Distinguished Term Professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of English and comparative literature. She directs the writing program and teaches courses in rhetorical theory, rhetoric of science, women’s rhetorics, writing in the natural sciences and composition.

During the spring semester, she taught History of Writing: From Pen to Pixel. Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, her class moved to a remote learning format after spring break. Just before the break, her students had been studying women’s diaries from the Civil War era.

As part of the transition to virtual learning, she had her students write journals about their time away from campus. Those journals — like the Civil War era diaries — may someday be used as primary sources for studying this pandemic. Jack kept her journal during the pandemic, including entries about news events, celebrities and family activities.

Jack’s scholarly work focuses on the rhetoric of science, women’s rhetorics and genre. She is the author of Science on the Home Front: American Women Scientists in World War II (University of Illinois Press, 2009), Autism and Gender: From Refrigerator Mothers to Computer Geeks (University of Illinois Press, 2014), How Writing Works (Oxford, 2016), Raveling the Brain: Toward a Transdisciplinary Neurorhetoric (Ohio State University Press, 2019) and an edited collection, Neurorhetorics (Routledge, 2012).

She earned a master’s and doctorate in English from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Glendon College, York University in Toronto, Canada.

Read a transcript of this interview.

