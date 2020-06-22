Debunking the partisan narrative

While state responses to the coronavirus pandemic have sometimes been painted as a partisan issue, data shows that isn’t necessarily the case, according to panelists for “State vs. Fed Government: Who’s Footing the COVID-19 Bill?” an online seminar hosted last month by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

Instead, panelists suggested that governors’ responses to the pandemic have been influenced more by whether they are facing reelection in 2020.

“This story is frequently interpreted as a red state-blue state divide, but the evidence suggests that, regardless of political affiliation, governors have been involved in executive actions across a variety of topics,” said Maryann Feldman, the S.K. Heninger Distinguished Professor in the College of Arts & Sciences’ public policy department.

Research from the Kenan Institute shows that between March 6 and May 11 the nation’s 50 governors — 26 of whom are Republicans, and 24 of whom are Democrats — implemented a total of 785 executive actions to direct their states’ response to the pandemic.

Some partisan trends did emerge. Generally, Democratic governors were more likely to take executive actions and more likely to implement stay-at-home orders than their Republican counterparts.

Christopher Clark, an associate professor in the College’s political science department, found that state legislatures controlled by Republicans were more likely to have enacted budgetary legislation in response to the pandemic.

“If anything, what we see is states with Republican control of the legislature are actually more inclined to pass budget legislation in regard to COVID-19, which, again, was contrary to the story,” Clark said.

But, overall, it appears that state responses to the pandemic have been most influenced by whether a state’s governor is up for reelection in 2020.

The Kenan Institute’s research shows that states with an upcoming gubernatorial election, but in which the current governor is not running for reelection, have implemented the most executive actions, at an average of 21.

Governors not facing reelection in 2020 have implemented an average of 15 executive actions. Governors who are running for reelection in 2020 have implemented an average of 16.

“This may indicate that election pressures have affected the state response,” a report released by the Kenan Institute said.

Clark said that election pressures could also apply to legislative actions during this time.

Of the nation’s 50 states, 24 have an initiative process, in which citizens can bypass the state legislature by placing proposed legislation directly on the ballots, after meeting various qualifications determined by the state.

Of the 24 states with an initiative process available to citizens, 54% have implemented budgetary legislation during the pandemic — compared to 42% of states without an initiative process.

Clark said that legislators in states with an initiative process could be acting, in part, in a way that prevents losing favor with citizens in future years.

“In short, when states have the initiative process, it means that in future years the citizens might decide that they weren’t happy with how the state legislature and the governor — or state government more broadly — responded to this crisis, so they might pass an initiative that then devotes funding to state agencies or to other entities across the state,” Clark said.

Eric Ghysels, the Bernstein Distinguished Professor in the College’s economics department, said that state responses to the pandemic could also be influenced by how the state’s tax system works.

In some states, like Texas and Florida, there is no state income tax, which means those states rely more heavily on sales tax to fund state initiatives and programs. Governors in those states face more pressure to reopen their states quickly so that the tax base can recuperate.

“We can sort of see that that’s actually also prompting the governors to think about lockdowns and opening their states early, because their revenues are more sensitive to sales tax as the source of revenue,” Ghysels said.

Ghysels predicted that in most states overall revenue will drop from five to 10% as a result of the pandemic.

Kody Kinsley, a deputy secretary with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, concluded the webinar by highlighting key resources that most state governments have utilized in their responses to the pandemic.

Kinsley suggested that some of those resources, like increased flexibility in policymaking and data-centric decision making, could influence state health systems for years to come.

“Just as much as this pandemic has created new problems, it has spotlighted the long-standing issues that were already there,” Kinsley said. “And we intend to fix them.”