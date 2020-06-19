“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”

— Angela Davis

These resources were curated with the intention to serve as a resource for people to deepen their anti-racism work or begin anti-racism work. Keep scrolling for kid-friendly resources and self-care resources for black people.

What to read

Articles

Books

What to watch

Videos

Movies and television shows

“13th” — Netflix

“American Son” — Netflix

“Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975” — YouTube

“Clemency” — Hulu

“Dear White People” — Netflix

“Fruitvale Station” — Amazon

“I Am Not Your Negro” — Kanopy

“If Beale Street Could Talk” — Hulu

“Just Mercy” — Amazon

“King In The Wilderness” — HBO

“See You Yesterday” — Netflix

“Selma” — Amazon

“The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” — Amazon

“The Hate U Give” — Hulu

“When They See Us” — Netflix

Podcasts

Organizations to follow on social media

Antiracism Center: Twitter

Audre Lorde Project: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Black Women’s Blueprint: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Color Of Change: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Colorlines: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

The Conscious Kid: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Equal Justice Initiative (EJI): Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Families Belong Together: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

MPowerChange: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Muslim Girl: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

NAACP: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

National Domestic Workers Alliance: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

RAICES: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ): Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

SisterSong: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

United We Dream: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Resources for parents to raise anti-racist children

Books

Podcasts

Articles

Social Media

More anti-racism resources

Self-care for black people

Compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein.