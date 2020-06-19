Anti-racism resources
The Office for Diversity and Inclusion compiled a list of media resources to help everyone understand structural racism and become better allies.
“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”
— Angela Davis
These resources were curated with the intention to serve as a resource for people to deepen their anti-racism work or begin anti-racism work. Keep scrolling for kid-friendly resources and self-care resources for black people.
What to read
Articles
- America’s Racial Contract Is Killing Us
- Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement (Mentoring a New Generation of Activists)
- My Life as an Undocumented Immigrant
- The 1619 Project
- The Combahee River Collective Statement
- The Intersectionality Wars
- Tips for Creating Effective White Caucus Groups
- White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack
- Who Gets to Be Afraid in America?
Books
- “Black Feminist Thought” by Patricia Hill Collins
- “Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower” by Dr. Brittney Cooper
- “Heavy: An American Memoir” by Kiese Laymon
- “How To Be An Antiracist” by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
- “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
- “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson
- “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla F. Saad
- “Raising Our Hands” by Jenna Arnold
- “Redefining Realness” by Janet Mock
- “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde
- “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
- “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
- “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin
- “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
- “The Next American Revolution: Sustainable Activism for the Twenty-First Century” by Grace Lee Boggs
- “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson
- “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston
- “This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Color” by Cherríe Moraga
- “When Affirmative Action Was White: An Untold History of Racial Inequality in Twentieth-Century America” by Ira Katznelson
- “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Ph.D.
What to watch
Videos
- Black Feminism & the Movement for Black Lives
- How Studying Privilege Systems Can Strengthen Compassion
Movies and television shows
- “13th” — Netflix
- “American Son” — Netflix
- “Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975” — YouTube
- “Clemency” — Hulu
- “Dear White People” — Netflix
- “Fruitvale Station” — Amazon
- “I Am Not Your Negro” — Kanopy
- “If Beale Street Could Talk” — Hulu
- “Just Mercy” — Amazon
- “King In The Wilderness” — HBO
- “See You Yesterday” — Netflix
- “Selma” — Amazon
- “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” — Amazon
- “The Hate U Give” — Hulu
- “When They See Us” — Netflix
Podcasts
- 1619
- About Race
- Code Switch
- Intersectionality Matters!
- Momentum: A Race Forward Podcast
- Pod For The Cause
- Pod Save the People
- Seeing White
Organizations to follow on social media
- Antiracism Center: Twitter
- Audre Lorde Project: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- Black Women’s Blueprint: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- Color Of Change: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- Colorlines: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- The Conscious Kid: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- Equal Justice Initiative (EJI): Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- Families Belong Together: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- MPowerChange: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- Muslim Girl: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- NAACP: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- National Domestic Workers Alliance: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- RAICES: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ): Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- SisterSong: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
- United We Dream: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Resources for parents to raise anti-racist children
Books
- Coretta Scott King Book Award Winners: books for children and young adults
- 31 children’s books to support conversations on race, racism and resistance
Podcasts
- Parenting Forward, episode ‘Five Pandemic Parenting Lessons with Cindy Wang Brandt’
- Fare of the Free Child
Articles
- PBS’s Teaching Your Child About Black History Month
- Your Kids Aren’t Too Young to Talk About Race: Resource Roundup from Pretty Good
Social Media
More anti-racism resources
- 75 things white people can do for racial justice
- Anti-Racism Project
- Jenna Arnold’s resources
- Rachel Ricketts’ anti-racism resources
- Resources for white people to learn and talk about race and racism
- Save the Tears: White Woman’s Guide by Tatiana Mac
- Showing Up For Racial Justice’s educational toolkits
- Why is this happening? — an introduction to police brutality from 100 Year Hoodie
- Zinn Education Project’s teaching materials
Self-care for black people
- How Black Americans can practice self-care during these trying times. And how everyone else can help them by Elizabeth Wellington
- Self-Care Tips for Black People Who Are Struggling with this Very Painful Week
- 11 Black People Share Big and Small Ways They’re Caring for Themselves
- Talking About Race: Self-Care
- 13 Black Women in Wellness Share what Wellness & Self-Care Means to them
- For Colored Girls in Academia Who Have Burned Out/When Rest is Enough’
Compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein.