Anti-racism resources

The Office for Diversity and Inclusion compiled a list of media resources to help everyone understand structural racism and become better allies.

Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Friday, June 19th, 2020
("13th" poster design by Netflix, The 1619 Project podcast cover by The New York Times, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" cover design by Ballantine Books.)

“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”
— Angela Davis

These resources were curated with the intention to serve as a resource for people to deepen their anti-racism work or begin anti-racism work. Keep scrolling for kid-friendly resources and self-care resources for black people.

What to read

Articles
Books

What to watch

Videos
Movies and television shows
  • “13th” — Netflix
  • “American Son” — Netflix
  • “Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975” — YouTube
  • “Clemency” — Hulu
  • “Dear White People” — Netflix
  • “Fruitvale Station” — Amazon
  • “I Am Not Your Negro” —  Kanopy
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk” — Hulu
  • “Just Mercy” — Amazon
  • “King In The Wilderness”  — HBO
  • “See You Yesterday” — Netflix
  • “Selma” — Amazon
  • “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” — Amazon
  • “The Hate U Give” — Hulu
  • “When They See Us” — Netflix

Podcasts

Organizations to follow on social media

Resources for parents to raise anti-racist children

Books
Podcasts
Articles
Social Media

More anti-racism resources

Self-care for black people

Compiled by Sarah Sophie Flicker and Alyssa Klein.

