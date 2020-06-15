Best of Focus Carolina Special Edition

This week, we’re bringing you a collection of our recent segments from Focus Carolina Special Edition. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from our chancellor and these faculty members:

In a two-part interview, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared an update on how the University is responding to COVID-19. Carolina is, at its heart, its people, he said, sharing examples of how Carolina delivered on its service mission.

Cheryl L. Woods Giscombé is the LeVine Family Distinguished Term Associate Professor in Quality of Life, Health Promotion and Wellness, Macy Faculty Scholar and Director, Interprofessional Leadership Institute for Mental Health Equity in the UNC School of Nursing. She is trained in both nursing and psychology and leads self-care initiatives.

Steven King is an expert in using emerging technologies and believes that COVID-19 is jumpstarting the future of remote work. King is an associate professor of multimedia journalism and emerging technologies at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill holding a joint appointment with the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media and Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Benjamin Mason Meier is an associate professor in global health policy who works in the UNC department of public policy in the College of Arts & Sciences and in the department of health policy and management in the Gillings School of Global Public Health. His interdisciplinary research spans global health, international law and public policy and examines rights-based approaches to health policy.

