Chancellor Guskiewicz updates Employee Forum on Roadmap for Fall 2020

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz updated Employee Forum delegates on the University’s plan to resume on–campus operations at the group’s monthly meeting Wednesday, held via Zoom.

Before discussing campus operations, Guskiewicz acknowledged the recent acts of violence against black people and their effects on the campus community, asking attendees for input.

Last month, the University unveiled the Roadmap for Fall 2020 which will outline the operational and policy changes necessary to resume on-campus operations. As many of Carolina’s research operations restart this month, lessons learned will help inform the resumption of other campus activities, Guskiewicz said.

“This will be a fall like none other in the history of our campus,” he said. “It will look and feel different. Our campus community is going to need to adhere to public health guidelines, helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

A roadmap implementation team is developing community standards for wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing.

Also at the meeting, Catherine Brennan, executive director of environment, health and safety, encouraged employees to take a short online training that will help the Carolina community understand how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She and her colleagues also are available to speak to departments to address to COVID-related concerns.

Derek Kemp, associate vice chancellor for campus safety and risk management, and Darrell Jeter, director of emergency management and planning, also responded to questions from delegates.

Employees recognized by their peers

Chosen from 188 nominations, 13 employees were recognized by their fellow colleagues with annual peer recognition awards:

Community Award (Three-legged Stool): Jackson Szeto, UNC School of Medicine Clinical Skills Center

Hall of Famer: Jacquelyn Gist, University Career Services; and Janette Goins, TraCS Institute

Overton Leadership: Shannon Eubanks, department of political science in the College of Arts & Sciences; and Brandon Washington, Equal Opportunity and Compliance

Perfect Addition: Kayla Gardner, Allied Health; and Mark Wampole, Information Technology Services

Pinnacle: Toska Cooper, Injury Prevention Research Center; and Stephenie McIntyre, University Career Services

Professional Excellence: Jarveal Baker, Honors Carolina; Claire Lorch, Carolina Community Garden; Yesenia Pedro Vicente, The Graduate School; and Tyler Handfinger, University Development.

In other news: