Focus Carolina Special Edition: Benjamin Mason Meier

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring information to help you during these uncertain times.

Benjamin Mason Meier is an associate professor in global health policy who works in the UNC department of public policy in the College of Arts & Sciences and in the department of health policy and management in the Gillings School of Global Public Health. His interdisciplinary research spans global health, international law and public policy and examines rights-based approaches to health policy.

Meier writes extensively on the development, evolution and application of global health law, with a focus on human rights law in global health governance. In March 2019, he won a Teaching Innovation Award from Gillings.

His latest book, Foundations of Global Health & Human Rights, will be released by Oxford University Press in June and provides an educational foundation for the future of human rights in global health during these uncertain times. In 2018, he and Lawrence Gostin published Human Rights in Global Health: Rights-Based Governance in a Globalizing World (OUP 2018), examining the implementation of human rights for global health across the United Nations.

As a contributor to the development of rights-based global health policy, Meier serves additionally as a scholar at Georgetown Law School’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, as the founding chair of the American Public Health Association’s Human Rights Forum and as a consultant to international organizations, national governments and nongovernmental organizations.

Meier earned a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry from Cornell University, his juris doctor and master of laws degree in international and comparative law from Cornell Law School, and his doctorate in sociomedical sciences from Columbia University.

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Tune in to Focus Carolina during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends to hear their stories and find out what ignites their passion for their work. Focus Carolina is an exclusive program on WCHL, sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can listen to WCHL at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM.

Read a transcript of this interview.

Read a transcript of this interview.