Strengthening Carolina’s brand

Press the play button above to watch the video.

With visual elements inspired by the colors and familiar icons on campus, Carolina has expanded its brand identity.

The newest tools for Carolina’s units to use include a secondary color palette, textures, shapes and patterns derived from items that Tar Heels cherish such as the Davie Poplar, stone walls, azalea blooms, architectural details and the athletics argyle. The typeface ITC Franklin Gothic LT Pro used on www.unc.edu is also included.

“All were created with purposeful connections to the Carolina we see every day to help strengthen the University’s brand,” said Amanda Zettervall, director of strategic resources in university communications. “We hope people will use the elements on their websites, e-newsletters, brochures and anything else where they may be relevant to their areas and audiences.”

Staff, faculty and students can explore and access the new elements on the University’s branding and identity guidelines website.

Work on the additions began with a research phase about ten months ago. Alyssa Stepien, art director with UNC Creative, led the creation of the elements. “It was all done in-house, and Alyssa did a wonderful job of making it a reality,” Zettervall said. “We had a lot of support from communicators, campus leaders and within University Communications.”

University units are required to use the official Old Well logo and Carolina Blue. Zettervall said that all other visual identity elements are optional.

In June, UNC Creative will host learning sessions for interested employees via Zoom to provide more details on the visual identity elements and show how to use them. Register for a session.

Staff, faculty or students with questions may submit them via a web form.