In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, May 28
Important information for your day.
- Register for a webinar from the Center for Faculty Excellence called “Writing With and Writing As an International Scholar,” streaming from noon-1:30 p.m. tomorrow.
- Watch a virtual screening of Sonja Haynes Stone Center Visiting Artist Guenny Pires’ new docudrama “CONTRACT” at noon, followed by a Q&A with the Cape Verdean filmmaker and director.
- Join the Ackland Art Museum’s virtual “Family and Friends Sunday,” streaming from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. The program, geared towards families with children, will include a story time and crafts inspired by artist Yayoi Kusama.