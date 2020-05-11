Focus Carolina Special Edition: Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, part 2

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring important information to help you during these uncertain times.

In the second part of an interview with Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, he shared examples outside of the medical field of how the University is responding to COVID-19.

Carolina is, at its heart, its people, Guskiewicz said in the special edition of Focus Carolina.

To serve the state during the pandemic, the UNC School of Education partnered with the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute to provide resources for at-home learning. The University used its makerspaces to create face shields for health care workers.

To help local government administrators, the UNC School of Government hosted webinars to help them prepare and tackle the challenges they faced. And the UNC Adams School of Dentistry began offering teledentistry services through a virtual helpline for patients throughout the state.

Alumni and donors stepped up to support the Carolina Student Impact Fund to help students affected by COVID-19.

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Read a transcript of this interview.