If you need help
Take a look at this list of resources, organized by category.
The Well has compiled a list of resources for faculty and staff in need of assistance. While some of these resources are Chapel Hill/Orange County-based, this list is not an exhaustive list of available services.
Statewide resource
- North Carolina residents can visit NCCARE360, the first statewide coordinated care network to connect individuals to local services and resources.
University resources
- Human Resources has developed FAQs that provide answers and resources to help with questions regarding the University’s protocol and policies during this time of work/life changes.
- The Employee Assistance Program is a confidential counseling and resource program that is designed to help University employees and their families deal with both personal and work-related concerns. Trained counselors are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877-314-5841.
- In light of the rapidly changing scenario and the increase in telework, stress and anxiety levels may also be rising. These wellness resources may help with new work-from-home routines.
Health resources
- To learn more about COVID-19, visit the CDC guide on preventing the spread.
- Hope Line for older adults: Call 1-866-578-4673 or 1-866-578-HOPE for those experiencing isolation from social distancing.
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is reachable 24/7.
- For the Crisis Text Line, text TALK to 741741.
Emergency funding
- U.S. Small Business Association Disaster Loans offers help for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.
- The Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro also offers information to local emergency funding.
- The U.S. Department of Labor offers a guide on COVID-19 changes to unemployment.
- N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has a resource for low income services.
Food programs
- The Inter-Faith Council continues to serve hot meals daily (lunch daily, dinner Monday through Friday) and has a food pantry available.
- For children and families:
- TABLE is delivering bags of healthy non-perishables and fresh food to families with children in the Chapel Hill Carrboro City School system.
- Pre-packaged, grab-and-go lunch and a snack are being distributed to children, ages 0-18, to over 20 sites in the CHCCS school district. For locations and more information in multiple languages see these flyers.
- No Kid Hungry provides student meal updates, with information organized by county.
- Food resources are also available in the Orange County Schools.
- Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to older adults once a week. In light of COVID-19, they are delivering shelf-stable food in a box and limiting the number of volunteer visits to homes over the course of the week.
Utility assistance
- Rental and Utility Assistance: Several organizations provide financial assistance to low-income households facing challenges paying rent, utilities and other critical household expenses:
- Inter-Faith Council: Schedule an appointment by calling 919-929-6380 x19 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Orange County provides emergency assistance to low-income residents. For more information, call 919-245-2490.
- Town of Chapel Hill: The Town provides assistance with security deposits and utility connection fees for low-income residents who find housing in Chapel Hill. For more information, call 919-969-5079.
- Many utility companies have temporarily suspended disconnections during this time. Contact your utility company if you have questions.
Social services
- N.C. Department of Health and Human Services: COVID-19 guidance and resources.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.
- Orange County Rape Crisis Center 24-hour helpline is available: 919-967-7273 (phone) or 919- 504-5211 (text). Hospital accompaniment is being provided via video chat.
- Compass Center for Women and Families: The Compass Center is closed to outside visitors. The 24-hour domestic violence line is open: 919-929-7122. The business line is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday: 919-968-4610.