If you need help

The Well has compiled a list of resources for faculty and staff in need of assistance. While some of these resources are Chapel Hill/Orange County-based, this list is not an exhaustive list of available services.

Statewide resource

North Carolina residents can visit NCCARE360, the first statewide coordinated care network to connect individuals to local services and resources.

University resources

Human Resources has developed FAQs that provide answers and resources to help with questions regarding the University’s protocol and policies during this time of work/life changes.

The Employee Assistance Program is a confidential counseling and resource program that is designed to help University employees and their families deal with both personal and work-related concerns. Trained counselors are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877-314-5841.

In light of the rapidly changing scenario and the increase in telework, stress and anxiety levels may also be rising. These wellness resources may help with new work-from-home routines.

Health resources

To learn more about COVID-19, visit the CDC guide on preventing the spread.

Hope Line for older adults: Call 1-866-578-4673 or 1-866-578-HOPE for those experiencing isolation from social distancing.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is reachable 24/7.

For the Crisis Text Line, text TALK to 741741.

Emergency funding

Food programs

The Inter-Faith Council continues to serve hot meals daily (lunch daily, dinner Monday through Friday) and has a food pantry available.

For children and families: TABLE is delivering bags of healthy non-perishables and fresh food to families with children in the Chapel Hill Carrboro City School system. Pre-packaged, grab-and-go lunch and a snack are being distributed to children, ages 0-18, to over 20 sites in the CHCCS school district. For locations and more information in multiple languages see these flyers. No Kid Hungry provides student meal updates, with information organized by county. Food resources are also available in the Orange County Schools.



Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to older adults once a week. In light of COVID-19, they are delivering shelf-stable food in a box and limiting the number of volunteer visits to homes over the course of the week.

Utility assistance

Rental and Utility Assistance: Several organizations provide financial assistance to low-income households facing challenges paying rent, utilities and other critical household expenses: Inter-Faith Council: Schedule an appointment by calling 919-929-6380 x19 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orange County provides emergency assistance to low-income residents. For more information, call 919-245-2490. Town of Chapel Hill: The Town provides assistance with security deposits and utility connection fees for low-income residents who find housing in Chapel Hill. For more information, call 919-969-5079.

Many utility companies have temporarily suspended disconnections during this time. Contact your utility company if you have questions.

Social services