If you need help

Sarah Fahey, Thursday, April 16th, 2020
The Well has compiled a list of resources for faculty and staff in need of assistance. While some of these resources are Chapel Hill/Orange County-based, this list is not an exhaustive list of available services.

Statewide resource

  • North Carolina residents can visit NCCARE360, the first statewide coordinated care network to connect individuals to local services and resources.

University resources

  • Human Resources has developed FAQs that provide answers and resources to help with questions regarding the University’s protocol and policies during this time of work/life changes.
  • The Employee Assistance Program is a confidential counseling and resource program that is designed to help University employees and their families deal with both personal and work-related concerns. Trained counselors are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877-314-5841.
  • In light of the rapidly changing scenario and the increase in telework, stress and anxiety levels may also be rising. These wellness resources may help with new work-from-home routines.

Health resources

Emergency funding

Food programs

  • The Inter-Faith Council continues to serve hot meals daily (lunch daily, dinner Monday through Friday) and has a food pantry available.
  • For children and families:
    • TABLE is delivering bags of healthy non-perishables and fresh food to families with children in the Chapel Hill Carrboro City School system.
    • Pre-packaged, grab-and-go lunch and a snack are being distributed to children, ages 0-18, to over 20 sites in the CHCCS school district. For locations and more information in multiple languages see these flyers.
    • No Kid Hungry provides student meal updates, with information organized by county.
    • Food resources are also available in the Orange County Schools.
  • Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals to older adults once a week. In light of COVID-19, they are delivering shelf-stable food in a box and limiting the number of volunteer visits to homes over the course of the week.

Utility assistance

  • Rental and Utility Assistance: Several organizations provide financial assistance to low-income households facing challenges paying rent, utilities and other critical household expenses:
    • Inter-Faith Council: Schedule an appointment by calling 919-929-6380 x19 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Orange County provides emergency assistance to low-income residents. For more information, call 919-245-2490.
    • Town of Chapel Hill: The Town provides assistance with security deposits and utility connection fees for low-income residents who find housing in Chapel Hill. For more information, call 919-969-5079.
  • Many utility companies have temporarily suspended disconnections during this time. Contact your utility company if you have questions.

Social services

