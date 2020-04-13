Focus Carolina Special Edition: Kara Hume

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring information to help you during these uncertain times.

Kara Hume is a Fellow at the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as associate professor in the UNC School of Education.

Hume has worked with children and young adults on the autism spectrum for almost 30 years in a variety of capacities, including a home program therapist, teacher, trainer, and consultant. She serves as Principal Investigator (PI) and Co-PI on several studies with children, adolescents and adults on the autism spectrum.

She was a classroom teacher for seven years working primarily with students on the autism spectrum and has worked with TEACCH Autism Program as a trainer for professionals in the field. She currently leads a Chapel Hill-based adaptive CrossFit class for adolescents and young adults with autism.

Hume earned her doctorate in special education from Indiana University, a master’s degree in educational psychology from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Evansville.

Read a transcript of this interview.

