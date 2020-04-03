Summer School to transition courses to remote instruction

University leaders announced in a campus email Thursday that all Summer 2020 courses (Maymester, Summer I and Summer II) will be delivered only through remote instruction to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 based on guidance from the UNC System Office.

“Making the decision to transition summer courses to remote instruction will help professors get ahead on developing effective remote learning strategies and maximizing pedagogical impact,” Provost Robert A. Blouin and Interim Dean of the Summer School Sherry Salyer wrote.

Instructors can find resources for teaching remotely at keepteaching.unc.edu, including the opportunity for a one-on-one consultation with a member of the Keep Teaching instructional design support team.

The University is determining what additional courses may be needed, and the preference is to maintain all current Summer 2020 course offerings to preserve the widest range of academic options possible. Department chairs and instructors will be contacted individually to fill gaps and possibly add courses in specific disciplines.

To allow students greater opportunities to progress to degree, they will be allowed to enroll in 9 credits in Summer I and 9 credits in Summer II, without requiring approval from their dean

Please note that the College of Arts & Sciences will suspend the regular “no pass/fail” Summer School grading policy and will extend the Spring 2020 Emergency Grading Accommodation through the Summer 2020 terms. The deans of the graduate and professional schools will continue to have full discretion and oversight of courses in their schools or under their purview, including programs with undergraduate students, to make decisions regarding pass/fail.

“We thank our faculty and staff for helping in the effort to keep students on track despite the academic disruptions caused by COVID-19,” wrote Blouin and Salyer.