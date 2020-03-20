Carolina postpones spring commencement

Spring commencement events, including the doctoral hooding ceremony on May 9 and the ceremony in Kenan Stadium on May 10, will be postponed in accordance with the latest public health guidelines to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced in a campus email Friday. School and unit ceremonies will also be postponed.

This decision was made in accordance with guidance from the UNC System.

“Already, you have experienced so many changes to your final semester: the cancellation of events, the shift to remote instruction and the loss of your last weeks on campus with your friends,” Guskiewicz wrote. “However, protecting the health, safety and well-being of our campus community, the region, our state and the nation is our first priority.”

The University will send a survey to all members of the class of 2020 to ask their opinion about alternative graduation dates and other options, which will help inform the University’s decision, Guskiewicz said.

“I know that our undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional students have looked forward to this day for a long time,” wrote Guskiewicz. “Commencement is the culmination of years of hard work from not just students, but their families and other loved ones.”